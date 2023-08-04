City eye new heights of fourth successive league title

Although the Croat is unlikely to match the German's knack for popping up with important goals, Kovacic looks after the ball the way Guardiola demands and impressed in an unaccustomed attacking midfield role in a pre-season game with Bayern Munich.

Classy centre back Josko Gvardiol, Croatia's masked man at last year's World Cup, was also on the verge of signing from RB Leipzig for a reported 90 million euros, but essentially City will look pretty much the same as last season's model.

City's measured business is in stark contrast to a year ago when they made the blockbuster signing of Norwegian forward Erling Haaland for 51 million pounds -- a fee that now looks like the bargain of the century.

Despite Norway striker Haaland contributing 52 goals to the treble-winning campaign, Guardiola says he still thinks City have a way to go to get the best out of the 23-year-old.

Having won the treble while leaving the likes of Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips and the now-departed Riyad Mahrez largely on the bench, it is understandable Guardiola does not feel the need to bring in many big name signings.

He has also been impressed by creative midfielder Rico Lewis and is likely to give the 18-year-old, who has been at the club since he was eight, plenty of chances to stake a claim.