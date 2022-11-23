Bangladesh’s absence in FIFA World Cup pains PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has regretted Bangladesh’s failure to make it to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
“The World Cup is ongoing, but we don’t have a presence there,” she said, speaking at the awards ceremony of the 3rd Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship at the Army Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“It’s a painful thing for me,” Hasina said, “I watch the World Cup matches on TV and think when our boys and girls will play in the World Cup tournament.”
Bangladesh men's football team are 192nd on the FIFA World Ranking and have never played in the global showcase event.
Noting that Bangladesh women’s football and cricket teams are doing well in the SAFF Games, Asian Games and age-based tournaments, Hasina hoped the men’s teams would also be able to show similar performance someday.
To achieve that goal, the government has opened branches of the national sports institution BKSP in all eight divisions, the prime minister said.
“And training is a must for the players to develop their skills.”
Hasina hoped the inter-school, inter-college and inter-university tournaments would help Bangladeshi students to develop their sporting skills and take the country to the world stage.
Around 6,700 players from 125 public and private universities took part in the inter-university competition organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sport.
As many as 720 best performers in 12 events received awards at the ceremony.