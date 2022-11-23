Bangladesh’s absence in FIFA World Cup pains PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has regretted Bangladesh’s failure to make it to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“The World Cup is ongoing, but we don’t have a presence there,” she said, speaking at the awards ceremony of the 3rd Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship at the Army Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“It’s a painful thing for me,” Hasina said, “I watch the World Cup matches on TV and think when our boys and girls will play in the World Cup tournament.”