Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-0 to close in on Barcelona in LaLiga

Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio netted second-half goals as Real Madrid won 2-0 away to Osasuna to cut the gap to LaLiga leaders Barcelona to five points, but the reigning champions had to battle all the way to get their victory.

With Karim Benzema missing through injury, Vinicius Junior had to carry the creative burden for Real Madrid and though he eventually came up trumps for his team, he had to go through plenty of adversity to get there.

The 22-year-old Brazilian looked set to open the scoring in the 10th minute but Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera got enough of a touch on the ball as it was slotted through his legs to steer it across the face of goal and away from danger.