Injured Lukaku likely to miss Belgium’s opening two games

Belgium’s record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku trained apart from the squad on Sunday as uncertainty over his fitness continued to cast a shadow over the team's World Cup campaign.

Lukaku, 29, has made two substitute appearances in the last four months at club level as he struggles with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to be ready for Belgium’s opening Group F clashes against Canada on Wednesday and Morocco, officials told a news conference on Sunday.

His situation is being evaluated on a daily basis, and the objective is to have him available for the last group game against Croatia on Dec 1.