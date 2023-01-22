Greek Tsitsipas feels at home in Melbourne

Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas described the Australian Open as his "home slam", saying the conditions in Melbourne remind him of the Attic Peninsula.

Tsitsipas, a three-time semi-finalist at the Australian Open, reached the quarter-finals on Sunday after he held firm to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.

The 24-year-old was cheered on by his compatriots in the crowd, who showed their support by waving Greece's flag and chanting about their tennis idol.

"I grew up in a climate that is very similar here, from the place I come from in southwestern Attica. It always reminds me of home a little bit when I'm here," Tsitsipas told reporters.