Liverpool beat Leicester thanks to two Faes own goals at Anfield

"We are here to get results and that's what we did tonight," said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, whose side have now won four league games on the trot.

"But we lose balls at the wrong moments and we were too open at times. We have to take the result momentum but have to play better in our next match against Brentford."

Leicester remain 13th, four points above the relegation zone, after they lost a 10th league game of the season.

They had grabbed the lead as Liverpool were caught out by a long clearance from goalkeeper Danny Ward, followed by two quick touches that put Dewsbury-Hall away on goal.

He ran almost half the length of the pitch, outpacing the defence, to score.

Leicester looked good value for their advantage until Faes’ miscued clearance of a ball into the box from Trent Alexander Arnold looped up over Ward into the back of the Leicester net from a tight angle.