    বাংলা

    Liverpool beat Leicester thanks to two Faes own goals at Anfield

    Defender Faes gave away a cheap equaliser when he attempted to hack the ball clear and was unlucky to give Liverpool the win when the ball hit his knee and flew into the net

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Dec 2022, 05:06 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2022, 05:06 AM

    Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 but only after two calamitous own goals from visiting defender Wout Faes in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Friday.

    The Belgian centre back miscued a clearance in the 38th minute to hand Liverpool the equaliser, after Leicester took a surprise fourth minute lead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and then put the ball into his net again on the stroke of halftime.

    Liverpool, who stay sixth but move within a point of fifth-placed Manchester United, albeit having played a game more, will consider themselves lucky after a stuttering performance with both clubs guilty of missing good chances.

    "We are here to get results and that's what we did tonight," said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, whose side have now won four league games on the trot.

    "But we lose balls at the wrong moments and we were too open at times. We have to take the result momentum but have to play better in our next match against Brentford."

    Leicester remain 13th, four points above the relegation zone, after they lost a 10th league game of the season.

    They had grabbed the lead as Liverpool were caught out by a long clearance from goalkeeper Danny Ward, followed by two quick touches that put Dewsbury-Hall away on goal.

    He ran almost half the length of the pitch, outpacing the defence, to score.

    Leicester looked good value for their advantage until Faes’ miscued clearance of a ball into the box from Trent Alexander Arnold looped up over Ward into the back of the Leicester net from a tight angle.

    Faes was under no pressure as he attempted to hack the ball clear, giving away a cheap, although unfortunate, equaliser.

    He was also unlucky with Liverpool's second seven minutes later, chasing back as Darwin Nunez’s chipped effort hit the Leicester post and rebounded back into play, hitting the onrushing Faes on the knee and flying into the net.

    "He has come back a bit rusty, not playing at the World Cup with Belgium, and it's going to take him time to get back to speed. But he's also been fantastic for us this season. It was unfortunate for him tonight," said Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

    Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah had three second half chances to increase the home side's lead while Nunez came close with an effort that whistled over the bar with 12 minutes left.

    Leicester, who lost 3-0 at home to Newcastle United on Boxing Day in their first league game back after the World Cup break, also created some decent chances, notably for Harvey Barnes who tormented Liverpool down the left-hand side.

    He hit the woodwork in the last 10 minutes but Leicester were offside in the build-up.

    Liverpool, who have 28 points from 16 games, are away at Brentford on Monday while Leicester, on 17 points from 17 matches, next host Fulham on Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Brazilian football legend Pele greets supporters before Real Madrid's First Division football match against Real Zaragoza at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Spain, Jan 16, 2005.
    'You made us happy': Global media celebrate Pele
    Reporter Richard Williams of Britain's Guardian newspaper described him as the 'first global football superstar'
    People stand next to a wax sculpture of Brazilian soccer legend Pele, following his death, at Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil, Dec 30, 2022.
    Pele's WC-winning team mates remember a 'player from another planet'
    Jose Macia said Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Maradona are all exceptional, but are humans, whereas Pele 'came from Saturn'
    Football - LaLiga - Real Valladolid v Real Madrid - Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain - Dec 30, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Real Valladolid's Monchu
    Benzema double earns Real Madrid 2-0 win at Valladolid
    Both teams had several chances in the first half but superb goalkeeping from both sides kept the game goalless at the break
    Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr: Saudi state TV
    Ronaldo joins Saudi club
    He represented Portugal in Qatar, where he became the first player to score in five World Cups

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher