Bagha Sharif, a newcomer from Cumilla, wins Jabbarer Boli Khela title

Farid, a newcomer from Cumilla identified with a single name and known as Bagha Sharif, has won the title of the 115th version of Jabbarer Boli Khela, a traditional wrestling tournament in Chattogram.

Runner-up Rashed from the same district, who was also identified with a single name, gave up in the 11th minute and held Sharif’s hand high, declaring him the winner at Laldighi Ground on Thursday.

Last year's champion Shahjalal Boli and runner-up Jibon Boli had registered for this year’s tournament but did not participate.