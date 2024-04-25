Bagha Sharif, a newcomer from Cumilla, wins Jabbarer Boli Khela title

Farid, a newcomer from Cumilla identified with a single name and known as Bagha Sharif, has won the title of the 115th version of Jabbarer Boli Khela, a traditional wrestling tournament in Chattogram.
Runner-up Rashed from the same district, who was also identified with a single name, gave up in the 11th minute and held Sharif’s hand high, declaring him the winner at Laldighi Ground on Thursday.
Last year's champion Shahjalal Boli and runner-up Jibon Boli had registered for this year’s tournament but did not participate.
Srijan Chakma from Khagrachari secured the third place in this year's competition.
Thousands of spectators thronged the Laldighi Ground before the starting of the traditional game in the afternoon, turning the venue into a place of festival like previous years.
As many as 84 people, including teenagers and the elderly, have participated in the event this year.
Abdul Jabbar Sawdagar, a merchant, launched the wrestling tournament in Chattogram’s Laldighi ground in 1909 to inspire youths during the anti-British movement.
The traditional tournament held along with a fair in Boishakh, the first month on the Bangla calendar, is now called Jabbarer Boli Khela.