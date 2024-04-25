    বাংলা

    Bagha Sharif, a newcomer from Cumilla, wins Jabbarer Boli Khela title

    Last year's champion Shahjalal and runner-up Jibon Boli did not participate in this year's competition

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 25 April 2024, 03:42 PM
    Updated : 25 April 2024, 03:42 PM

    Farid, a newcomer from Cumilla identified with a single name and known as Bagha Sharif, has won the title of the 115th version of Jabbarer Boli Khela, a traditional wrestling tournament in Chattogram.

    Runner-up Rashed from the same district, who was also identified with a single name, gave up in the 11th minute and held Sharif’s hand high, declaring him the winner at Laldighi Ground on Thursday.

    Last year's champion Shahjalal Boli and runner-up Jibon Boli had registered for this year’s tournament but did not participate.

    Srijan Chakma from Khagrachari secured the third place in this year's competition.

    Thousands of spectators thronged the Laldighi Ground before the starting of the traditional game in the afternoon, turning the venue into a place of festival like previous years.

    As many as 84 people, including teenagers and the elderly, have participated in the event this year.

    Abdul Jabbar Sawdagar, a merchant, launched the wrestling tournament in Chattogram’s Laldighi ground in 1909 to inspire youths during the anti-British movement.

    The traditional tournament held along with a fair in Boishakh, the first month on the Bangla calendar, is now called Jabbarer Boli Khela.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bus runs over, kills four of a family in Cumilla highway
    Bus runs over, kills 4 of a family in Cumilla
    The victims include a woman, her mother, and her two daughters aged 3 and 4
    "How can I enjoy Eid without my daughter?" asks Abontika's mother
    "How can I enjoy Eid without my daughter?": Abontika's mother
    The deaths of two family members in a year has left Abontika's mother and her brother grief-stricken
    Woman dies as bus crashes into covered van in Cumilla
    Woman dies as bus hits covered van
    A bus operated by Mayer Doa Paribahan veered out of control and a covered van in front of it
    Nearly 14,000 new primary teachers to be appointed this year: secretary
    14,000 new primary teachers to be appointed: secretary
    The Directorate of Primary Education will print primary textbooks, saving Tk 300-350 million a year, the official said

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp