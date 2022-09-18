Udinese beat Inter 3-1 to go top of Serie A

Udinese top the Serie A standings after goals from Jaka Bijol and Tolgay Arslan sealed a 3-1 home win over Inter Milan on Sunday, their fifth successive league victory.

The hosts, who last won five consecutive games in December 2017, have 16 points from seven games, equalling their best start to a season last achieved in the 2000-01 campaign.

Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella curled a superb free kick past goalkeeper Marco Silvestri and into the top corner in the fifth minute to give Inter an early lead.