Napoli clinch first Serie A title in 33 years after Udinese draw

Napoli won their third Serie A title, and their first in 33 years, on Thursday after a 1-1 draw at Udinese gave the Naples side an unassailable lead in the standings.

Napoli's triumph ended the city's long wait for the Scudetto since Argentine great Diego Maradona led them to two championships in 1986-87 and 1989-90.

A second-half goal by Victor Osimhen secured Napoli the title with five games remaining in the season.

Napoli have 80 points, securing their position at the top of the table. Second-placed Lazio, who also have five games left to play, are 16 points adrift of Napoli.