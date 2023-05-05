    বাংলা

    Napoli clinch first Serie A title in 33 years after Udinese draw

    Napoli's triumph ends the city's long wait for the Scudetto since Maradona led them to two championships

    Published : 4 May 2023, 08:58 PM
    Napoli won their third Serie A title, and their first in 33 years, on Thursday after a 1-1 draw at Udinese gave the Naples side an unassailable lead in the standings.

    Napoli's triumph ended the city's long wait for the Scudetto since Argentine great Diego Maradona led them to two championships in 1986-87 and 1989-90.

    A second-half goal by Victor Osimhen secured Napoli the title with five games remaining in the season.

    Napoli have 80 points, securing their position at the top of the table. Second-placed Lazio, who also have five games left to play, are 16 points adrift of Napoli.

    Visiting supporters at the capacity Stadio Friuli held aloft banners adorned with the image of the late Maradona, eagerly anticipating the long-coveted Scudetto.

    Sandi Lovric dampened the spirits of Napoli fans when he scored the opening goal after 13 minutes, with a well-placed shot that found the top-right corner of the box.

    In the 53rd minute, Osimhen sparked jubilant celebrations among the visiting fans when he fired in the equaliser from a rebound.

    As the final whistle blew, Napoli supporters rushed onto the pitch to celebrate the momentous occasion alongside the players.

