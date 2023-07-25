    বাংলা

    Messi to captain Inter Miami, says coach Martino

    The Argentine wore the captain's armband on his debut for the club in a Leagues Cup tie against Cruz Azul

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2023, 02:32 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 02:32 AM

    World Cup winner Lionel Messi will be the new captain of Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side's coach Tata Martino confirmed on Monday.

    Messi, who signed for Miami earlier this month, wore the captain's armband on his debut for the club in a Leagues Cup tie against Liga MX's Cruz Azul on Friday, in which the Argentine forward scored a stoppage-time free-kick.

    The club's previous captain was Brazilian midfielder Gregore, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

    Asked if Messi would continue to captain Miami, Martino told reporters: "The other day he was (captain) too, when he entered. Yes, he will be."

    Inter Miami close out the two-game group stage on Tuesday when they host Atlanta United with hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup, which is a World Cup-style tournament featuring all teams from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium.
    Messi scores stoppage-time winner in Inter Miami debut
    Messi's Miami debut coincidentally came 16 years to the day after Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham played his first game for MLS side LA Galaxy
    Soccer Football - MLS - Inter Miami Training - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States - Jul 18, 2023 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during training.
    Messi arrives as Inter Miami meet Cruz Azul
    The Argentine superstar said he is arriving with the same desire he always had: to compete, to want to win, to want to help the club keep growing
    Football - Inter Miami CF unveil Lionel Messi - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States - July 16, 2023 New Inter Miami signing Lionel Messi poses with a club shirt with owners Jorge Mas, Jose R. Mas and David Beckham during the unveiling
    Messi expects 'great things' at Inter Miami
    He joins a Miami side co-owned by another global football great, David Beckham
    Sep 23, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) runs with the ball during the first half against Honduras at Hard Rock Stadium.
    Messi completes signing for Inter Miami
    Having the World Cup winner on board promises to be a big boost for football in the US where the sport trails in popularity

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen