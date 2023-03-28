    বাংলা

    Poland's Swiderski secures 1-0 win over Albania in Euro qualifier

    Lewandowski squandered two clear opportunities to double Poland’s lead but failed

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 09:15 AM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 09:15 AM

    Poland striker Karol Swiderski's goal before the break secured a 1-0 win over Albania to earn their first Group E points of the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday.

    Poland, who suffered a 3-1 defeat by Czech Republic in their opening game on Friday, sealed the victory in the 41st minute through Swiderski who curled a low shot into the net on the rebound after Jakub Kaminski hit the post following a free kick.

    Robert Lewandowski, well marked by the Albania defence, had a chance to double the lead in the 63rd when he broke free and fired from close range but his shot was cleared off the line.

    The Poland striker had another opportunity in the 84th but his strike flew narrowly over the bar from distance.

    Albania winger Myrto Uzuni sent chills down the spine of the home crowd when he came close to levelling two minutes from time, firing a shot just wide of the left post.

    "In our minds there is only qualifying, so this victory today was our task to complete and luckily we did it because we took a step forward," Swiderski told Polish broadcaster TVP Sport.

    "In the first half we played some nice football (and) in the second half there were also nice moments. It's a pity that towards the end it got nervous, but fortunately we won."

    In the other Group E match, Czech Republic drew 0-0 away to Moldova to remain top of the standings by a point from Poland.

    Euro 2024 Qualifiers
