Poland's Swiderski secures 1-0 win over Albania in Euro qualifier

Poland striker Karol Swiderski's goal before the break secured a 1-0 win over Albania to earn their first Group E points of the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday.

Poland, who suffered a 3-1 defeat by Czech Republic in their opening game on Friday, sealed the victory in the 41st minute through Swiderski who curled a low shot into the net on the rebound after Jakub Kaminski hit the post following a free kick.

Robert Lewandowski, well marked by the Albania defence, had a chance to double the lead in the 63rd when he broke free and fired from close range but his shot was cleared off the line.