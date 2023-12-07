Pochettino 'not disappointed' in Chelsea performance despite Man United loss

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was not disappointed in their performance in Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Manchester United because his players "gave everything."

Pochettino said Chelsea had played well enough to get a draw but could not match the hosts' energy and aggression.

"A few days ago we were talking about a fantastic performance and how we were going well," he told reporters, referring to their win over Brighton on Sunday.

"Today because we didn’t get what we wanted here, we cannot change what we say now."