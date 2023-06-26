    বাংলা

    Barcelona sign Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit

    Gundogan proved to be the man for the big occasion at City, where he scored crucial goals that helped them seal several trophies

    Reuters
    Published : 26 June 2023, 09:13 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 09:13 AM

    Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German midfielder signing a two-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

    The 32-year-old has a contract until June 2025 with an option for a further year, while the Spanish champions also said they had included a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($435.72 million).

    Gundogan left City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles.

    "For me it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years," Gundogan said in a statement. "Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City.

    "I have been lucky to have experienced so many unforgettable moments in my time here and to have been captain for this extra special season has been the greatest experience of my career."

    Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first recruit when he took over the reins at City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund.

    He proved to be the man for the big occasion at City, especially over the last two seasons when he scored crucial goals that helped them seal several trophies.

    Gundogan leaves City having made over 300 appearances, scoring 60 goals and grabbing 40 assists in all competitions.

    City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said Gundogan had been "an inspiration to everyone".

    "Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career." he added.

    His experience will be invaluable to Barca coach Xavi after long-serving midfielder Sergio Busquets left at the end of the season after 18 years with the Catalan outfit.

    Barcelona won the LaLiga title last season but failed to get out of the group stage in the Champions League and were knocked out in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

    RELATED STORIES
    FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their first goal
    Barca to sign Gundogan on free transfer
    Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first recruit when he took over at City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 8, 2023 India's Shubman Gill is bowled out by Australia's Scott Boland.
    India's Gill fined for criticising umpiring decision in WTC final
    The opener has been fined 15% of his match fees for questioning on social media an umpiring decision against him in the game, the ICC said
    Football - FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their second goal with Erling Braut Haaland REUTERS
    Gundogan double seals FA Cup final win for City
    City captain Gundogan enters the record books as he scores the fastest goal in FA Cup final history
    FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their first goal
    Gundogan scores fastest FA Cup final goal
    The previous record was held by Louis Saha who scored after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 Cup final against Chelsea

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps