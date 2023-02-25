Barcelona forward Fati injured in training

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be out of action after suffering an injury in training on Friday, the LaLiga club said without mentioning a timescale for his return.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 75th minute of Thursday's 2-1 Europa League playoff second leg defeat to Manchester United as Barcelona were knocked out of the second-tier European competition.

"Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon's training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said on Twitter on Friday.

Barcelona are top of the LaLiga standings with an eight-point lead over rivals Real Madrid who are second. The Catalan club play away to Almeria on Sunday.