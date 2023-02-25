    বাংলা

    Barcelona forward Fati injured in training

    Barcelona are top of the LaLiga standings with an eight-point lead over rivals Real Madrid who are second

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Feb 2023, 12:18 PM
    Updated : 25 Feb 2023, 12:18 PM

    Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be out of action after suffering an injury in training on Friday, the LaLiga club said without mentioning a timescale for his return.

    The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 75th minute of Thursday's 2-1 Europa League playoff second leg defeat to Manchester United as Barcelona were knocked out of the second-tier European competition.

    "Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon's training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said on Twitter on Friday.

    Barcelona are top of the LaLiga standings with an eight-point lead over rivals Real Madrid who are second. The Catalan club play away to Almeria on Sunday.

    LaLiga
    RELATED STORIES
    Pitch invader clashes with Sevilla's Marko Dmitrovic at the end of Europa League tie between PSV Eindhoven and Sevilla at the Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands on February 23, 2023.
    UEFA opens probe after Sevilla keeper attacked by fan on pitch
    The pitch invader ran onto the pitch and assaulted Dmitrovic, punching him in the face before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian
    Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action during the Europa League playoff game against FC Barcelona at the Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain on February 23, 2023.
    Rashford embracing change in mentality in breakout season
    The England forward remains a doubt for Sunday’s League Cup final against New Castle
    Australia's Travis Head in action in the second Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval in Australia on December 19, 2021.
    Head relishing recall after being dropped for first Test
    The decision to leave out the aggressive left-hander came under fire from former players
    England's Joe Root during an interview after the match against South Africa at The Oval, London, Britain on September 12, 2022.
    Root shrugs off identity crisis with unbeaten ton
    Root helped kick off England's sparkling run under Stokes by scoring a mountain of runs against New Zealand and India in the home summer

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher