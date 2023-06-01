Artificial intelligence can help reduce injuries, says Kane

England men's captain Harry Kane believes artificial intelligence (AI) could be the future of injury prevention in soccer as he bemoaned the fact that a number of leading players will miss this year's women's World Cup.

England won the women's European Championship on home soil last year but enter the tournament in Australia and New Zealand starting in July without stars including former captain Leah Williamson and 2021-22 women's player of the year Beth Mead.

Other major contenders including Olympic champions Canada and defending champions the United States will also be depleted.

"It's been a real shame to see some of the women players go down with those injuries and big injuries as well," Kane told Reuters.