Qatar's moment of truth has come

The moment of truth for Qatar's ability to organise the World Cup after years of failed overtures and criticism over labour rights and strict laws has come.

Predicaments began mounting as early as December 2010 when it was announced that Qatar would host the finals amid a storm of international criticism.

"For me it is clear: Qatar is a mistake; A bad choice," Sepp Blatter, the former president of world soccer's governing body FIFA, said last week.

Always held during the close season of the majority of leagues, it was difficult to maintain such a schedule with temperatures reaching more than 45 degrees Celsius in Qatar's blazing summers.

Two studies carried out by FIFA in 2014 and 2015 were enough to conclude that it would be impossible to hold the tournament in June-July, prompting the move to November and December.