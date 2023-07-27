Stokes ready to end series on high after 'emotionless' draw

The Ashes wash-out at Old Trafford left England feeling emotionless but they will need no stirring ahead of the fifth Test starting on Thursday, according to captain Ben Stokes.

England would almost certainly have beaten Australia in the fourth Test to arrive at The Oval 2-2 but not a single ball was bowled as the rain poured down on Sunday.

Australia had begun their second innings on Friday and were reduced to 113-4, before moving to 214-5 on Saturday when only 30 overs were bowled, needing 61 to make England bat again.

They were saved by the weather, however, meaning Australia retain the Ashes whatever happens at The Oval.

Stokes said it had been a 'bizarre' experience.

"Leaving Manchester after the game was done, I've never left the field, never left a game emotionless," Stokes said at a press conference on Wednesday. "It was a really bizarre feeling the way the game petered out because of the weather.

"You sort of look back and wish maybe we either got beat or Australia managed to pull a draw off in that situation.

"Shaking hands with the umpires and the opposition at the end, you could see that from both sides, it was emotionless, Australia retaining the Ashes and us not being able to win it back. Two teams of professional athletes want to be out there playing against each other, doing what we do.