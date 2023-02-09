    বাংলা

    Bangladesh U20 Women thrash Nepal 3-0 to claim SAFF Championship title

    Bangladesh missed a host of opportunities against Nepal but came out on top with a rout

    Sports Correspondent
    Published : 9 Feb 2023, 04:05 PM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2023, 04:05 PM

    Bangladesh Under-20 Women outclassed Nepal with a 3-0 drubbing in the final of SAFF Women’s Championship to secure the title.

    Bangladesh missed several opportunities in the opening half as Nepal defended with poise at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mustofa Kamal Stadium on Thursday.

    Shaheda Akter Ripa struck just before the break before skipper Shamsunnahar Junior and substitute Unnati Khatun took the game beyond Nepal’s reach to complete their undefeated run in the four-nation tournament.

    Forward Ripa broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when she latched onto a poor clearance from Nepalese defender Kumari Tamang just outside the box and sent home her second goal of the tournament.

    In the additional time before the break, Ripa’s cross gave Shamsunnahar some space to operate and she motored past the defenders before bulging the net to become the topscorer in the competition with five goals.

    Bangladesh focused on keeping possession at the start of the second half and several opportunities went begging as Shamsunnahar squandered two straightforward opportunities.

    But Unnati tapped in her first goal in the tournament from Ripa’s freekick in the 87th minute to wrap things up in style.

    Last year, Bangladesh national women’s team claimed SAFF glory for the first time beating Nepal 3-1 in the final at Dashrath Rangshala Stadium in Kathmandu in September last year.

