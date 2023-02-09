Bangladesh U20 Women thrash Nepal 3-0 to claim SAFF Championship title

Bangladesh Under-20 Women outclassed Nepal with a 3-0 drubbing in the final of SAFF Women’s Championship to secure the title.

Bangladesh missed several opportunities in the opening half as Nepal defended with poise at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mustofa Kamal Stadium on Thursday.

Shaheda Akter Ripa struck just before the break before skipper Shamsunnahar Junior and substitute Unnati Khatun took the game beyond Nepal’s reach to complete their undefeated run in the four-nation tournament.