Palace's Olise denies Man United at the death as winning streak ends

As it is they remained in third place with 39 points, the same as Man City who have a better goal difference. Arsenal have 47 points having played a game less. Man City face fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

To add to United's frustration they will go to Arsenal without influential midfielder Casemiro after he received a late yellow card for a rash foul, triggering a suspension.

"We're not happy with a draw. We should have taken our chances and closed the game," Fernandes said. "They scored a great goal at the end. Nothing we can do now.

"We have to look forward now. Other games are coming. We're still doing good things. We're really disappointed with the result but the next one is close."

The signing on loan of giant Dutch striker Weghorst from Burnley was a surprise to many but he almost justified his starting place with a header narrowly over the crossbar as United looked the more threatening side.

Palace were unable to make much impression in the first half although they did come closest to scoring when Odsonne Edouard's curled effort was touched on to the crossbar by De Gea.

Shortly afterwards Palace's defence switched off, allowing Eriksen to run behind on to Marcus Rashford's pass and the Dane's cut-back was perfect for Fernandes who made no mistake.

United were in control after the break and seemed set to become the first United side to win 10 games in a row since the heady days of former manager Alex Ferguson.

But they invited some late pressure and mid-table Palace took advantage to avoid a third successive defeat.

"In the last 15 minutes we put pressure on them. Michael scored that free kick," Palace manager Patrick Vieira said.

"It was tough, we worked hard and we got rewarded."