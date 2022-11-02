Tennis great King says Qatar World Cup can be force for good

Tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King has spent her life fighting for gender equality and championing the rights of the LGBTQ community so it would hardly be surprising if she joined the long list of those criticising Qatar as World Cup hosts.

The American, however, believes staging soccer's blue-riband tournament in the conservative Gulf Arab state can open minds and become a power for good.

Qatar's treatment of migrant workers and restrictive social laws which prohibit same-sex relationships has led many to question world governing body FIFA's decision.

But King, who in 2009 was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her advocacy work on behalf of women and the LGBTQ community, points the fact that the WTA Tour she helped create used to stage its end-of-season tournament in Doha.

Asked if she would be happy to host the Billie Jean Cup finals, which begins this month in Glasgow, in Qatar, she said: "I probably would be because, first of all, the WTA went there years ago.

"I get a lot of different people coming to me saying 'why would you play there the way they treat women?'