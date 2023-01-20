Man City close gap at the top with thrilling comeback win over Spurs

The goal took Haaland's league haul to 22 for the season -- the most by a City player in a single league campaign under Pep Guardiola, with 19 league games still left to play.

With the visitors chasing an equaliser down the other end, Mahrez added a late fourth to keep City well in the title race, five behind Arsenal having played one game more than the Gunners, while Spurs stay fifth, five points off the top four.

"You think about everything when you are down at half time," Mahrez told Sky Sports. "I think we played good in the first half. All we had against us was the two goals we conceded.

"When we came back, we were frustrated. We have done it before. We have come back from two goals behind in the past. We showed what and who we are and had a bit of luck too. We deserved the win."

City had lost 2-1 at Manchester United last time out and when they went into the break 2-0 down, it appeared that Guardiola's men were heading for successive league defeats for the first time since December 2018 as well as their third loss in a row to Tottenham.