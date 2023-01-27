Tsitsipas beats gutsy Khachanov to reach first Australian Open final

Playing in glorious sunshine on Rod Laver Arena, the 2021 French Open runner-up forced an error on the Khachanov forehand to grab an early break only to immediately surrender his serve.

The pair traded breaks again in a see-sawing opening set but Tsitsipas came alive in the tiebreak and went ahead in the match before getting his nose in front in the second set when his opponent's level dropped.

Despite being rattled by three foot faults and two time violations on serve, Tsitsipas looked more comfortable after wining the second set.

The 24-year-old broke Khachanov for a 2-1 lead in the third but the Russian showed great courage to fight back and draw level at 5-5 before it went to a tiebreak.

Tsitsipas hit two superb inside-out forehands to draw roars from his many supporters in the crowd, but squandered two match points and allowed Khachanov to take the set.

Tsitsipas regrouped in the fourth set to go 3-0 up and went on to close out the match in style and claim a place in his second Grand Slam final.

"I've been wanting for many years now to put Greek tennis on the map, and me and Maria (Sakkari) have done an incredible job," Tsitsipas said.

"I know it probably doesn't mean as much for Australians because they've been always producing players and they've always had their fair share of top players but coming from a small country like Greece I'm so grateful I get some more like this."

DISTRACTION FOR DJOKOVIC

Looking to join him in the final is Djokovic, who is bidding for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam to equal Rafa Nadal, but the Serbian great will not have his father in the stands in the evening semi-final.

Srdjan Djokovic said he would not attend his son's match and would instead "watch from home" after a video emerged showing him posing at Melbourne Park with fans holding Russian flags on Wednesday.