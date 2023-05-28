Messi on target as PSG clinch Ligue 1 title, Lens return to Champions League

"From a personal point of view I appreciate it a lot."

Asked about his future at the club after one season in charge, Galtier said: "I've been reading a lot of things here and there but there is a difference between what's being written and what's happening."

Olympique de Marseille will finish third after being left with 73 points following a 2-1 home defeat by Stade Brestois.

Lille are fourth on 66 points after a couple of Jonathan David penalties gave them a 2-1 home win against relegation-threatened Nantes.

Stade Rennais leapfrogged Monaco into fifth place with a 2-0 victory against the principality side, who are behind on goal difference with 65 points, leaving the fight for a spot in the Europa League to be decided in the final round of matches.

The fourth-placed team qualifies for the Europa League group stage, where they will join French Cup winners Toulouse.

In Strasbourg, PSG were their usual disappointing selves until Messi opened the scoring with a right footed effort into the top corner after collecting Mbappe's pass in the area.

Strasbourg had their chances but failed to convert as they secured their place in the elite for next season.