Messi aims for more magic as Inter Miami faces Nashville

The Herons are unbeaten, with six 90-minute victories in those 10 fixtures. And Saturday's win at the Red Bulls may have been the most impressive given that Messi started the game on the bench to manage his recent heavy workload.

Miami enters Wednesday in 14th place in the Eastern Conference and 11 points beneath the playoff line with 11 matches to play and two in hand. Messi won't be available for all 11, as he's expected to be called into the Argentina national team twice.

"We put a lot of value in this win because (playing with a rotation) is something we need to get used to," head coach Tata Martino said Saturday. "He'll miss at least three games this year and next year it will be the same, and we need to understand that when he's not here the team still needs to provide results."

Messi will likely start on Wednesday against a Nashville side that played Miami to a 1-1 draw in the Leagues Cup final before losing the title on penalties.

Fafa Picault scored a second-half equalizer from a corner kick, and the host Coyotes (11-9-5, 38 points) arguably had more late chances than the Herons.