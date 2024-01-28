    বাংলা

    Villarreal score twice in added time to stun Barcelona in goal-fest

    Barcelona are third in the standings on 44 points, 10 behind leaders Real Madrid and eight adrift of second-placed Girona

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2024, 08:34 PM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2024, 08:34 PM

    Alexander Sorloth and Jose Luis Morales struck deep into stoppage time to earn Villarreal a 5-3 win at Barcelona in a roller-coaster LaLiga clash on Saturday.

    Villarreal opened a two-goal lead with efforts from Gerard Moreno in the 41st minute and Ilias Akhomach in the 54th, but the hosts fought back within 11 minutes through strikes by Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri and an own goal from Eric Bailly.

    Goncarlo Guedes equalised for Villarreal following a quick counter-attack in the 84th minute and with Barcelona pushing for a winner they were exposed and Sorloth and Morales punished them.

    Barcelona are third in the standings on 44 points, 10 behind leaders Real Madrid and eight adrift of second-placed Girona.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - January 24, 2024 Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates
    Athletic knock Barca out of Cup
    Brothers Inaki and Nico Williams struck in extra time to seal a 4-2 in a breathtaking quarter-final of the Copa del Rey
    Torres hat-trick helps Barcelona snatch 4-2 win at Betis
    Torres hat-trick helps Barca snatch win at Betis
    Stoppage-time goals from substitute Felix and Torres help ease the pressure on manager Xavi in a stuttering season
    Boeing logo is seen at the company's technology and engineering center in Sao Jose dos Campos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil Oct 10, 2023.
    Won't be long before Boeing makes aircraft in India: Modi
    The Indian prime minister stresses the need to build an aircraft manufacturing ecosystem in the South Asian country
    Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Atalanta - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - Sept 18, 2022. AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho
    Mourinho sacked by Roma
    Roma are ninth in the league, 22 points behind leaders Inter, and have taken just four points from their last five Serie A matches

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps