October 20, 2026

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Will Mourinho rotate Real Madrid eleven before Barcelona showdown?

The fixture against Leipzig marks Los Blancos' final match before Clasico against Barcelona

Will Mourinho rotate Real Madrid eleven before Barcelona showdown?
Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Oct 10, 2026 Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho reacts. REUTERS

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 09:19 PM

Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 09:19 PM

Real Madrid have named their squad for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, with attention turning to whether Jose Mourinho will rotate his side ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona.

The Leipzig match at the Santiago Bernabeu is Real’s final fixture before they travel to the Spotify Camp Nou to face their arch-rivals early on Monday Bangladesh time.

Mourinho must weigh the need for a Champions League win against the demands of a pivotal domestic showdown.

Real sit eighth in the league-phase standings with six points, trailing leaders Paris Saint-Germain only on goal difference. Leipzig are 21st with three points.

A win would give Real momentum before the Clasico, but the short turnaround could prompt Mourinho to manage the workload of his key players.

Naming the squad does not, by itself, confirm whether he intends to rest any regular starters.

Goal.com reports that injuries have ruled out Raul Asencio and Rodrygo Goes.

Ferland Mendy is also unavailable after being left off Real’s Champions League registration list.

Real’s full squad for the Leipzig match is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Mestre.

Defenders: Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Alvaro Carreras, Antonio Rudiger, Denzel Dumfries.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva, Thiago.

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Kylian Mbappe, Espi, Brahim Diaz, Yan Diomande.

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