Brazilian defender Dani Alves claims consensual sex in assault case

Brazilian football player Dani Alves said on Monday he had consensual sex with a woman who has accused him of sexual assault, changing his version of what happened in a Barcelona nightclub in late December.

The 39-year-old, who has been jailed without bail since Jan 20, appeared before the judge handling the investigation on Monday at his own request, his lawyers said in a statement.

"He assured he didn't initially tell what had happened and denied the sexual contact because his only priority was to save his marriage," the statement said.