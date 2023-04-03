Klopp says clubs are afraid after record 12 managers sacked

The Premier League has had a record 12 managers sacked this season, which Klopp described as an "awful number".

"It is how it is. Some clubs are under achieving, definitely us too... There are expectations out there, rightly so, and if you don't reach them, then you have to accept the decisions," he said.

On his own future, the German manager said Liverpool have "smart owners" but he did not like the fact that he was still in the job because of his previous success with the club.

"I'm here to deliver, I'm not here as a talisman or for murals on houses' walls," he said.

"I know as well I'm still here because of what happened in the last few years, I don't like the fact that I have to rely on that.

"But we have to sort it, we cannot just continue playing like we do from time to time. Not always, thank god. That's not allowed, really. I'm really disappointed about us, but it happens and we have to find a way out."