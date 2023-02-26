Ten-man Napoli beat Empoli 2-0 away

A goal by striker Victor Osimhen and an own goal by Empoli defender Ardian Ismajli earned 10-man Napoli a 2-0 away win in Serie A on Saturday, extending their lead over second-placed Inter Milan to a staggering 18 points.

Napoli, who have kept a clean sheet in their last four league matches for a second time under coach Luciano Spalletti, previously doing so in October 2021, remain top of the standings on 65 points.

"Everyone is playing their lives against us," Spalletti told DAZN.

"The fact that we maintain the distance against the others (in the standings) is a sign that the team has understood what the spirit should be.