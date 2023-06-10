Australia heap misery on India in WTC final

After a dismal showing on day two when India were left hanging on at 151-5 in response to Australia's first innings total of 469, the morning session got off to a painful start for the world's top-ranked team.

Fans were still filing into the ground in their thousands when fast bowler Scott Boland produced a ferocious delivery to dislodge KS Bharat's stumps with the second ball of the day.

As Bharat departed for five, India trailed the Australians by 317 runs and were left facing a monumental challenge to avoid following on.

Three overs later, Thakur felt the full force of the power being generated by the fast bowlers as he was whacked on his right arm by successive deliveries from Australia captain Cummins, prompting him to drop his bat as he winced in pain.

Thakur also received lifelines while on eight, when he was dropped at gully by Green, and survived an lbw shout on 36 when DRS showed Cummins had bowled a no ball.

While Thakur lived dangerously, Rahane went about rescuing India's hopes with his mix of delectable shot selection in the 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

He followed up an exquisite four with a belter of a six to bring up his 26th test 50 as he shouldered the burden of a nation desperate to win their first global ICC trophy in 10 years and avoid suffering back-to-back defeats in WTC finals.