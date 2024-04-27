Liverpool's slim title hopes fade further with 2-2 draw at West Ham

The Reds levelled three minutes after the restart through Andy Robertson before the ugliest of own goals, attributed to goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, put them ahead after 65 minutes. But Antonio ensured the hosts took something from the game when he met Bowen's cross with a powerful header in the 77th minute.

Liverpool remain third on 75 points, one behind second-placed Manchester City, who have played two games fewer, and two behind first-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand and a much-superior goal difference. West Ham stay eighth on 49 points.