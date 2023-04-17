Leaders Barca held to another goalless draw in LaLiga

Leaders Barcelona played out a second straight 0-0 draw in LaLiga after mid-table Getafe battled for a home point in a hard-fought game on Sunday.

Barca, who were held by visitors Girona last weekend, still have a healthy lead over second-placed Real Madrid but Sunday's stalemateleft the gap at 11 points with nine games remaining.

Barcelona coach Xavi acknowledged his side did not play well but also blamed the conditions, saying they felt uncomfortable after the game was played in bright sunshine on a dry pitch.

"We are used to playing without the sun and I don't want it to sound like an excuse but we are used to playing at night, it's obvious," Xavi told reporters.