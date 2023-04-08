Ancelotti expects Benzema, Modric, Kroos to extend stay at Real

    বাংলা

    The Real Madrid manager said the club are in talks with the players about new deals

    Published : 8 April 2023, 07:47 AM
    Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expects the trio of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to extend their stay at the LaLiga club with new deals after their current contracts expire at the end of this season.

    Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, 35, and 37-year-old Croatia midfielder Modric have helped Real win five Champions League titles, while ex-Germany international Kroos, 33, has won four.

    Though Modric and fellow midfielder Kroos have played slightly less this season, former France forward Benzema is Real's top scorer with 25 goals in all competitions.

    Ancelotti said the club are in talks with the players about new deals.

    "I think (they) will stay," Ancelotti said on Friday. "We have to evaluate the players not by their age but by what they do.

    "You can think the three don't have the physical profile or energy of the younger players, but what these three have in terms of game management is unique, you can't buy it on any market in the world.

    "This is born with experience - age takes something from you, but it gives you something back as well."

    Real are second in LaLiga on 59 points, 12 behind rivals and leaders Barcelona. They host Villarreal later on Saturday.

