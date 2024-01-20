Egypt's Salah to miss two Nations Cup games due to hamstring strain

Earlier on Friday, Egypt doctor Mohamed Abu El-Ela said Salah had initially wanted to continue playing in the key game but when the pain became more acute he asked to be taken off.

Salah's manager at Liverpool, Juergen Klopp, suggested earlier in the day that the injury might be serious, given that the forward was rarely injured or left the field for his club.

"I spoke with him last night and how it was. They are doing further assessments now and then we will know more," Klopp told reporters.

"At that moment he was shocked and couldn't see why he was hit by something so intense. You have these hamstring injuries in a different way. He felt it and we know how rarely Mo goes off, or needs to go off, so it is definitely something but I don't have any more information right now."

The 31-year-old Salah has missed just 10 league games in six-plus seasons for Liverpool.