Leeds boss Marsch slams VAR calls in Brentford loss

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch accused Premier League officials of a "lack of respect" after Leeds were denied a penalty and the video assistant referee (VAR) did not ask the on-field referee to review the incident in Saturday's 5-2 defeat by Brentford.

Brentford went up 1-0 after being given a penalty following a long VAR check, but Marsch was left fuming as Leeds' Crysencio Summerville was brought down in the box when they were down 3-1 and the review system did not intervene.

Marsch was shown a red card for arguing with the officials. The American later accused them of double standards.

"I've got to figure out how to have discussions with the league or with referees to help understand how some decisions get made," Marsch said.

"I was speaking with the fourth official, trying to be as respectful as I possibly could, even when a penalty was given that I probably didn't think was a penalty.