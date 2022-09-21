    বাংলা

    Hales felt like he was making his 'debut again' after England return

    Hales made 53 from 40 balls as England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Karachi in the first of the seven T20s

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Sept 2022, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 21 Sept 2022, 06:11 AM

    England opener Alex Hales said he felt like he was making his debut again after returning to the side for the first time in three years in Tuesday's Twenty20 International win over Pakistan.

    Hales made 53 from 40 balls and Harry Brook scored an unbeaten 42 as England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Karachi in the first of the seven T20s.

    It was England's first match in the Asian country for 17 years.

    Hales last played for England in 2019, the same year he was withdrawn from their preliminary 50-overs World Cup squad after the Guardian newspaper reported he was serving a three-week ban for recreational drug use.

    "It was a very special feeling to be back on the park for England," Hales said. "Three years felt like forever. To go out and score 50 on my return in a winning team is the stuff dreams are made of.

    "It is a nice feeling. Guys said in the past it was never down to cricket, missing the three years, that was never in doubt.

    "But there was always nerves and pressure coming back after three years having not played. It felt like a debut again, so it was a very special night."

    The second T20 will be played on Thursday.

    England, who last toured Pakistan in 2005, are playing four matches in Karachi and three in Lahore before returning in December to play three Tests in the second leg of the tour.

    International teams have largely refused to tour Pakistan since an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 killed six policemen and two civilians.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dier says family don't attend away games due to fan behaviour
    Family don't attend away games due to fan behaviour: Dier
    Eric Dier said some of his family and friends faced problems at Stamford Bridge during Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Chelsea
    Lewandowski to wear Shevchenko's Ukraine armband at World Cup
    Lewandowski to wear Shevchenko's Ukraine armband at WC
    The AC Milan legend, who scored 48 goals for Ukraine, has been raising funds to rebuild his country following the invasion
    Atletico condemn hate speech after Vinicius Jr racially abused
    Atletico condemn hate speech after Vinicius racially abused
    They say they are collaborating with authorities to identify the abusers who will be banned by the club
    Rights groups ask sponsors to press FIFA, Qatar on migrant worker compensation
    Rights groups ask to press FIFA on migrant worker compensation
    Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher