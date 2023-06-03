Ramos to leave Paris St Germain

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is leaving French Champions Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

The 37-year-old arrived at Parc des Princes on a free transfer before the 2021-22 season after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay at Real Madrid.

The experienced centre-back, who won the World Cup and two Euros with Spain plus a multitude of trophies at Real Madrid, will leave the French capital, with his contract expiring.