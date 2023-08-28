    বাংলা

    Kane scores twice on league home debut as Bayern beat Augsburg 3-1

    The striker was brought in to improve Bayern's scoring after struggling since the departure of Robert Lewandowski last year

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 06:53 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 06:53 PM

    Bundesliga record signing Harry Kane scored twice in his first league appearance in front of a home crowd on Sunday to steer champions Bayern Munich to 3-1 victory over Augsburg and make it two wins out of two matches.

    Kane, who joined for a league record 100 million euros ($108.00 million) from Tottenham Hotspur and also scored in last week's league-opening 4-0 win at Werder Bremen, got on the scoresheet with a 40th minute penalty before adding their third goal in the 69th.

    Kane, whose wife had their fourth child this week, has hit the ground running since his arrival in Munich just over two weeks ago and has now become only the third Bayern player to score three times in his first two league games and the first since Adolfo Valencia in 1993.

    The striker was brought in to improve Bayern's scoring after struggling since the departure of Robert Lewandowski last year, and allow them to challenge for the Champions League once more.

    Bayern had their opponents on the backfoot from the start but chances were few and far between.

    It was not until Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai deflected a save by his own keeper onto the post and over the line for an own goal in the 32nd that the Bavarians went in front.

    They doubled their lead with Kane's well-struck penalty, awarded for an Augsburg had ball, and upped the pressure after the break, hitting the woodwork with Leroy Sane.

    The England captain then completed a lightning quick passing move with a fine finish to take his league tally to three goals and put the game to bed.

    Man-of-the-match Kane came close to a hat-trick when left unmarked in the box but his header shortly before the final whistle flew wide.

    Augsburg did manage to cut the deficit in the 86th when they caught the Bayern defence napping and Dion Beljo rounded keeper Sven Ulreich.

    Bayern are on six points, as many as Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, VfL Wolfsburg and Freiburg.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - DFL Super Cup - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - Aug 12, 2023 Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, Kim Min-jae and Harry Kane look dejected after the match
    Record signing Kane says he joined Bayern to win titles
    The striker scored a club-record 280 goals and 58 times for his country in 84 games, making him England's all-time record marksman
    Football - DFL Super Cup - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - Aug 12, 2023 RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo scores their second goal
    Leipzig stun Bayern in Super Cup to spoil Kane debut
    Kane came off the bench in the second half but could not prevent a season-opening defeat against the German Cup winners
    FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - Feb 5, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal and becomes Tottenham Hotspur's all time top goalscorer.
    Harry Kane signs for Bayern for $109m
    The former Tottenham striker and English captain joined the Bundesliga giants on a four-year deal
    Pre Season Friendly - Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 6, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
    Kane agrees to move to Bayern after clubs' deal-report
    The English club and Bayern had reportedly agreed on the move on Thursday but needed the consent of Kane

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin