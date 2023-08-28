Kane scores twice on league home debut as Bayern beat Augsburg 3-1

Bundesliga record signing Harry Kane scored twice in his first league appearance in front of a home crowd on Sunday to steer champions Bayern Munich to 3-1 victory over Augsburg and make it two wins out of two matches.

Kane, who joined for a league record 100 million euros ($108.00 million) from Tottenham Hotspur and also scored in last week's league-opening 4-0 win at Werder Bremen, got on the scoresheet with a 40th minute penalty before adding their third goal in the 69th.

Kane, whose wife had their fourth child this week, has hit the ground running since his arrival in Munich just over two weeks ago and has now become only the third Bayern player to score three times in his first two league games and the first since Adolfo Valencia in 1993.