Raya the hero as Arsenal scrape past Porto on penalties

ARSENAL FRUSTRATION

Porto's tactic of disrupting Arsenal's attacking rhythm had worked a treat in the first leg when Galeno's stoppage-time goal earned them a 1-0 win and it proved effective again.

Arsenal were restricted to few clear chances in the opening period with Odegaard's shot into the side-netting a rare glimmer of their usual attacking verve.

Backed by a sizeable travelling support, Porto were calm and composed and occasionally threatening with Brazilian striker Evanilson forcing a fine save from Raya.

With halftime approaching anxiety was growing among the home faithful but the mood changed in the 41st minute when Odegaard, so often Arsenal's catalyst, slipped a pass through Porto's defence and Trossard side-footed past Diogo Costa.

The expected Arsenal siege failed to materialise in the second half though as Porto stuck to their script, disrupting the flow of the game with every trick in the book.

Arsenal's frustration boiled over at the midway point of the second half when Pepe tried to shepherd the ball back to his keeper but got in a tangle and Odegaard scored, only for the goal to be harshly ruled out for a foul by Havertz.

Arteta was so incensed at the decision that he received a yellow card and not long after that Porto coach Sergio Conceicao also went into the book as the tension mounted.

With the tie on a knife edge Arsenal's hearts were in their mouths when Francisco Conceicao burst through and forced Raya into another save while at the other end substitute Gabriel Jesus almost scored with his first touch as his close-range shot was saved by the legs of Diogo Costa.

Extra time was a stalemate but Arsenal prevailed in the first Champions League knockout match to go to penalties since the 2016 final between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

"A great moment personally and collectively. I'm over the moon to save two penalties in the Champions League to get through to the quarter-finals," Raya said.