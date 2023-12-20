Napoli crash out of Coppa Italia with 4-0 loss to Frosinone

Napoli thought they had opened the scoring late in the first half through forward Giovanni Simeone but the goal was ruled out for a handball in the buildup.

While the hosts struggled to create scoring opportunities, Frosinone, who were playing in the last 16 for the first time in their history, took a surprise lead in the 65th minute when Barrenechea headed home a corner and Caso doubled their advantage five minutes later with an individual effort.

Frosinone, currently 13th in the league, made it 3-0 through Walid Cheddira from the penalty spot after Giovanni Di Lorenzo fouled Francesco Gelli and Abdou Harroui sealed the win for the visitors late in stoppage time.