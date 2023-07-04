Djokovic centre stage again as Wimbledon gets under way

But Wimbledon remains rich in plots, none least Serbian Djokovic's quest to win a men's record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, match Federer's eight Wimbledon crowns and equal Federer and Bjorn Borg's record of five successive titles.

The 36-year-old Djokovic, who has only lost twice at Wimbledon in a decade, tops the bill on Monday when he begins the Centre Court programme against Argentina's Pedro Cachin.

Following Djokovic on to the hallowed turf, five-times women's champion Venus Williams, aged 43, will try and roll back the years as her 24th Wimbledon appearance begins against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

GRASSCOURT PUZZLE

Incredibly, when Williams made her debut in 1997, 53 players in this year's women's draw were not even born, including women's world number one and top seed Iga Swiatek who is also in action on Monday as she continues trying to solve the grasscourt puzzle that has so far frustrated her.

Swiatek, who last month claimed her third French Open crown, is bidding for a fifth Grand Slam title and has a tricky opener against China's Zhu Lin who narrowly missed out on being seeded.

There was the usual buzz of anticipation around the grounds and outside as queues began building ahead of the 1000GMT start time on the outside courts.