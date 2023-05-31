Wild shock for Medvedev, Djokovic accused of fanning political flames

Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the French Open after losing a marathon encounter against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild on a windy Tuesday, while Novak Djokovic found himself at the centre of a political storm.

Iga Swiatek gave herself an early birthday gift a day before turning 22 by dismissing Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0 as world number seven Ons Jabeur beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-1 and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva earned her first Grand Slam main draw win.

World number two Medvedev emerged as a surprise contender for the Paris title following his Rome triumph but the Russian blew his chance in gusty conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier as Wild sealed a 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

"I watched Daniil play since I was junior and beating him on such a court is a dream come true," world number 172 Wild said after the gruelling clash that lasted more than four hours.

Medvedev later said he had no regrets about his claycourt season ending prematurely.