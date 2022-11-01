Smith ready to slot in at World Cup as Australia sweat on injuries

Steve Smith will be happy to bat anywhere in the Australian order if called upon at the T20 World Cup and he might finally have his chance with injury doubts hanging over a number of his team mates.

Captain and opener Aaron Finch, number six Tim David and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis are all questionable ahead of Australia's final Super 12 match against Afghanistan on Friday.

Though arguably Australia's finest batsman of the modern era, Smith's only on-field role has been as a substitute at this World Cup, with selectors opting for the hard-hitting but inexperienced David in the middle order.