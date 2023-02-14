Arsenal are best team in the league, says Guardiola

Title holders City will find inspiration from last month's FA Cup victory over the London club, which they won 1-0 at home.

"So far, they are the best team in the Premier League," Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We felt it a couple of weeks ago (in the FA Cup). The commitment, they are sharp. It will be a big, big battle. You have to be ready.

"I do not truly believe one week ago we are out of form and now we're back in form. Every game is different, you can play good and win and everything is perfect but tomorrow you could lose. Tomorrow is an important one, everyone knows it, and we'll try to do our best."

Guardiola also rejected claims that Sunday's win has provided his side with a renewed spirit, highlighting how the togetherness in his team is not swayed by results.