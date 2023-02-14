Arsenal are best team in the league, says Guardiola

    বাংলা

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 02:51 PM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 02:51 PM

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that Arsenal are the best team in the Premier League as he prepares his side for their trip to the Emirates in Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash. 

    City, second in the standings and three points behind leaders Arsenal with one more game played, will be hoping to close in on the top spot after they recovered from their recent slump to stroll past Aston Villa with a 3-1 victory on Sunday. 

    Title holders City will find inspiration from last month's FA Cup victory over the London club, which they won 1-0 at home. 

    "So far, they are the best team in the Premier League," Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday. 

    "We felt it a couple of weeks ago (in the FA Cup). The commitment, they are sharp. It will be a big, big battle. You have to be ready. 

    "I do not truly believe one week ago we are out of form and now we're back in form. Every game is different, you can play good and win and everything is perfect but tomorrow you could lose. Tomorrow is an important one, everyone knows it, and we'll try to do our best." 

    Guardiola also rejected claims that Sunday's win has provided his side with a renewed spirit, highlighting how the togetherness in his team is not swayed by results. 

    The Spaniard added: "After (the) Arsenal (victory) there was this togetherness, they are incredible human beings. I have no complaints. Everyone makes mistakes, me first. 

    "The mood is good, really, really good for many years. Many things happen, (such as) success, (but) sometimes little things must be adjusted to understand things differently. 

    "We are delighted to be together not because we win against Villa or lose against Spurs (Tottenham Hotspur)." 

