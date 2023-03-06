Liverpool rout of United proves they are alive and kicking

BEST PERFORMANCES

"It was one of the best performances for a long, long time," Klopp added. "The main difference is that we now have pretty much all the players available.

"But we have to make these results count with the result of the next game. That's what the plan is."

Klopp paid tribute to Salah who became Liverpool's record scorer in the Premier League with his double on Sunday taking him to 129, ahead of Robbie Fowler from 61 fewer games.

"It's really, really special and we should not forget that just because we are used to him scoring a lot of goals," Klopp said of the Egyptian. "He should be really proud of that."

Liverpool go to bottom side Bournemouth next weekend having beaten the south-coast club 9-0 at Anfield earlier this season.

They are now just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand and are on a roll.

"A few months ago everyone thought it was a good moment to play Liverpool -- you can't say it publicly but everyone thought it -- because they felt we were struggling a lot, but now it is less of a good moment, we look more like ourselves," said Klopp.

"It is important that everyone knows we are here and we are still alive."