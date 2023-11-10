Liverpool stunned by Toulouse, Brighton ease to win at Ajax

Liverpool suffered a shock 3-2 loss at French side Toulouse in Europa League Group E on Thursday as Brighton & Hove Albion took a big step towards the knockout stages with a 2-0 win at Ajax Amsterdam.

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool still top the group standings with nine points, two ahead of Toulouse, despite being denied an equaliser in the last minute of added time by the VAR.

Bottom side LASK earned their first points with a 3-1 home win over Union Saint Gilloise who remained third in the group.

Liverpool started strongly and Joe Gomez's header from a set piece struck the crossbar.

The hosts broke the deadlock after 36 minutes when Aron Donnum intercepted the ball in midfield, broke into the box and scored with a deflected shot before Thjis Dallinga doubled the advantage in the 58th minute.

Liverpool pulled one back in the 73th minute through an own goal from Cristian Casseres, but Frank Magri restored the hosts' two-goal advantage three minutes later, slotting home a deflected cross from close range.

Luis Diaz, whose father had been released by kidnappers earlier on Thursday, started the match for Liverpool but was replaced by Diogo Jota nine minutes from time after making little impact.

Jota gave the Premier League side hope when he dribbled into the box and placed the ball into the bottom corner of the net.