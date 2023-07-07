'This country isn't just white': A diverse US squad heads to women's World Cup

Retired USA goalkeeper Briana Scurry said, "for decades I was the only one of colour on the roster that started."

"(Now) you have players that are really making inroads and making impacts and impressions in more ways than one who are going to be there a long time because they're very young," she told Reuters.

Scurry's penalty kick save in front of 90,185 fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, helped the United States win the 1999 Cup, turning the team into idols for millions of American girls, in what was seen as a turning point for women's sports.

That squad offered little representation for girls of colour. Scurry said she struggled to secure endorsement deals after her heroics, as the only openly gay player and as a Black woman.

"I was always going to be authentically me. I never hid that I was gay. I just was being who I am," said Scurry, a Hall of Famer and the host of the "Counterattack" podcast.