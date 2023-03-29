Belgium have new energy says De Bruyne after World Cup flop

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne says new players in the squad are injecting energy into the team after the failure of their "golden generation" to live up to their number one ranking over the last four years.

Belgium began a new era over the last week with two impressive wins – beginning their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by beating Sweden 3-0 away and then triumphing 3-2 on Tuesday in a friendly against Germany in Cologne.

It was a positive start for new coach Domenico Tedesco, who replaced Roberto Martinez after Belgium’s surprise early elimination at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Belgium had spent some three years top of the FIFA rankings in the period between the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 finals but never came close to a major title, being eliminated in Euro 2000 quarter-finals and then the first round in Qatar.