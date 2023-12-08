Chelsea performances have dropped but young squad needs time: Pochettino

Chelsea's performance levels have dropped in recent weeks but despite the pressure the London club's young squad needs time to settle as they build for the future, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the league in the close season but their erratic form has seen them win just five times in 15 games, with a midweek loss to Manchester United dropping the London side to 10th.

"Every single player knows what we expect from them, another thing is to deliver the job, another thing is to perform. We need to improve with time," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Sunday's game at Everton.

"For different reasons, we are not getting what we want, I think we deserve much more from the beginning of the season, but the last few weeks we've dropped our performance, I am fair and realistic.

"We need to start to perform better again. After (the win over) Brighton, the feelings were different, after Manchester (United) we cannot go from zero to 100, 100 to zero. This type of period is normal, it is tough because we are Chelsea."

With several young players in the Chelsea squad, many playing in the Premier League for the first time, Pochettino is having a tough time balancing priorities and expectations.