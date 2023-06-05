Valladolid down after intense La Liga relegation battle, Barca lose to Celta

"Now it is time to lick the wounds, to apologise to the fans who have been up to the task and to work hard to lay the foundations for the next promotion."

At the Balaidos in Vigo, hosts Celta, who were battling the drop, took the lead in the 42nd minute when Gabri Veiga squeezed past defenders Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen with a burst of pace and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Spurred on by a desire to rubber-stamp their safety, Celta took control of the game, launching wave after wave of attacks on Barca's backline before Veiga scored again with a cross that sailed fortuitously into the net in the 65th minute.

Barca made a raft of substitutions in the second half, with one of those changes, Ansu Fati, scoring in the 79th minute, but Celta held on for the victory and ended in 13th spot, snapping a six-game winless run in the league.

"We all deserve this together, so much joy," goalscorer Veiga told DAZN.

"It's true my level dropped a little recently, but I was able to hit a very high level with the help of my team mates tonight, with all the people around me. We were able to come out and get the win."